Newham cub scouts were prepared to celebrate 100 years

16:10 29 December 2016

Cub scouts repeated their promise to do their duty during their celebration.

A troop of cub scouts renewed its promise to do its best and do its duty as part of the movement’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Youngsters put up tents and built towers made of marshmallows.Youngsters put up tents and built towers made of marshmallows.

Gathered round an artificial camp fire in East Ham Library, cub scouts and their leaders from three Newham groups, ranging in age from six to 88 years old, repeated the famous vow to mark 100 years since the organisation was set up by Robert Baden-Powell.

The promise was made at 7.16pm - the exact time at which the cub scout movement officially began in 1916 - and was echoed by groups from around the world.

During the party, organised by their parents, youngsters also learnt how to tie knots using strawberry laces, put up tents and built marshmallow towers.

Commenting on what being a cub means to the children, scout leader Antony Allen, whose troop meet in St. Mary Magdalene church hall in East Ham, said: “They come from one of the most deprived boroughs, but in spite of everything they overcome it all.

“When they are together they are a family and they support each other,” the 26-year-old from Botha Road, Plaistow, added.

East Ham MP Stephen Timms and councillor Obaid Khan gave speeches at the event on December 16, telling youngsters about the importance of working together to build stronger communities.

“These young people do some amazing things,” Antony said proudly.

