Newham Council workers facing payment changes

Staff at Newham Council are set to face changes to the money they are paid for working unsocial hours and overtime.

The council revealed that around £2million would be saved from the changes, due to come into effect on June 1, but that no jobs would be lost.

The cuts come as a result of a reduction in the amount of annual funding the councul receives from the government.

Chief executive Kim Bromley-Derry said: “Staff costs make up the single largest area of the council’s spending and it therefore became necessary to look at what savings could be made by revising terms and conditions of our centrally employed workers.

“We have had to take some tough decisions, but we continue to pay the London Living Wage and are proud to have one of the largest directly employed council workforces in London.”

The council has been negotiating with the recognised trade unions since last February and an agreement in principle was reached in which all believed the changes represented the best outcome in the current economic climate and offered the best possible deal for all staff.

In consultative ballots with members, the GMB and Unison, the council’s two biggest unions representing 43 per cent of the centrally employed workforce, voted in favour of the proposed changes.

Mr Bromley Derry: “We considered all the feedback from employees before deciding to proceed.”

Terms and conditions being revised include extra money currently being paid for overtime, weekend, night, bank holiday and shift working.