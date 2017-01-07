Search

Newham Council loses fight against driver to appeal parking ticket decision

14:00 07 January 2017

A driver has called the council “shameful” after it appealed a parking decision made by a tribunal – and lost.

Joseph Hayat won his case at the London Tribunals last month after he said a traffic warden had doctored a parking restriction notice in Newham in order to give him a fine.

The council said it would “instigate a review of the case” following the ruling but this was rejected by an appeals adjudicator yesterday.

Mr Hayat, 23, has now written to the council’s chief executive, Kim Bromley-Derry, to demand an apology as the local authority is still refusing to say its traffic warden was wrong.

He said: “It is shameful that the council won’t apologise and they are standing by their civil enforcement officer – but the truth always prevails.”

The TV producer used CCTV footage to question the placement of a sign about temporary roadworks which he maintains was added after he parked his car.

He said: “I think it is truly disappointing that they [the council] have further wasted taxpayers money in pursuing a review of the tribunal.”

A council spokeswoman said: “Whilst we respect the tribunal’s decision to refuse us leave to appeal this case, we felt it was necessary to appeal the original judgement in order to counter the very serious allegation that the Civil Enforcement Officer (CEO) had deliberately altered the relevant sign.”

She added that having reviewed all the relevant evidence, “we remain satisfied there was no deliberate interference, and any suggestion that there was, we maintain, is a misinterpretation of the officer’s actions”.

Mr Hayat will be contacted to receive a refund.

