Newham College unveils LGBT version logo

Councillor Steve Bradshaw, Principal & CEO Di Gowland, Councillor Rachel Tripp and HR Director Olivia Besly. Archant

Newham College unveiled a rainbow-coloured version of their logo to support the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transexual community.

Staff, students and Cllrs Steve Bradshaw and Rachel Tripp gathered to launch the new logo on Wednesday, which will appear above the main entrance at the High Street South, East Ham College and across social media.

The launch has come as part of the college’s commitment to celebrating LGBT History Month throughout February, which aims to promote equality and diversity by increasing visibility of LGBT people, their history, their lives and their experiences.

Principal Di Gowland said: “Diversity has always been at the heart of the college and we are very proud to have been recently listed in Stonewall’s top 100 UK LGBT-friendly employers in 2017.”

The college has also produced rainbow wrist bands to spread awareness and encourage support, pride and acceptance in the community.

Meanwhile, a rainbow flag has been raised outside Newham Town Hall to mark the month.