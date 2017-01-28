New Stratford headquarters for finance watchdog reaches full height

Topping out of Financial Conduct Authority in Stratford. L-R: Bailey, O'Rourke, Rafferty, Joy, Emery Lendlease

Work on the International Quarter is gathering pace with the “topping out” of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) new headquarters.

Measuring 515,000 sq ft, the Stratford building is due for completion in early 2018 when more than 3,500 FCA employees will move in.

It was acquired last year by Deutsche Asset Management for more than £370 million.

A ceremony to mark the new FCA reaching its full height was attended by Cllr Ken Clark, Newham Council’s Cabinet Member for Building Communities, Public Affairs, Regeneration and Planning, on Friday.

Also present was Andrew Bailey, FCA’s chief executive, Jonathan Emery, managing director, Property Europe at Lendlease, Ben O’Rourke, managing director, International Quarter London at Lendlease, David Joy, chief executive at LCR and Ivan Harbour from architects, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners.

Andrew Bailey said the move “marked the start of a new chapter” for the financial regulator.

He said: “We are delighted to be leading the way in moving to the International Quarter in Stratford.

“Our new building will be purpose built to meet our needs, ensuring that we are well equipped to fulfil our large and complex remit and can continue to be an effective, flexible and modern regulator.”

The International Quarter is a £2.4bn mixed-use development spearheaded by joint venture partners London and Continental Railways (LCR), and Lendlease.

It will house more than 25,000 workers once completed and will feature shops, restaurants and cafés around a central public square, alongside four million sq ft of commercial space.

A number of key planning milestones on the project are expected to be reached this year, with the second residential tower at Glasshouse Gardens due for completion in May.

