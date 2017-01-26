New healthy cafe opens in Stratford’s East Village

Cafe Ginger and Mint has opened its doors in East Village Archant

Juice and healthy food lovers, look no further – there’s a new cafe on the block.

Cafe Ginger and Mint has opened a new branch in East Village.

It becomes the latest addition to the collective of 24 shops, bars, restaurants and services in the Stratford-based village.

Jack Cahit Tok, founder of Ginger and Mint said: “We are really excited to be opening our café in East Village.

“As a business that is passionate about promoting health and wellness, the site of the Former London 2012 Games was a natural choice for us and we look forward to seeing people enjoying our food and drink in the area.”

He originally founded the company in 2004, when he opened their first branch in Covent Garden, since then they’ve opened shops up in Soho and Crouch End.

The cafe has continued to grow every year and now offers more than 90 fresh fruit and vegetable juices, including breakfast smoothies, pure greens and even protein shakes.

More recently they’ve started serving food that has a variety of options such as porridge, acai bowls, salads, wraps, sandwiches and hot dishes, all made from fresh ingredients.

Neil Young, CEO of Get Living London said: “We are thrilled that Ginger and Mint has chosen East Village as the location to open its newest café.

“At Get Living London, the well-being of our residents is important to us and we were really inspired by Ginger and Mint’s dedication to providing healthy and tasty food.

“They are also committed to helping the local communities by distributing the food waste they don’t sell, and we look forward to working with them to continue this.”

Visit gingerandmint.co.uk/ for more information on the cafe.