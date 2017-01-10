New Canning Town homes are filled with rats and mould

Residents Louis and Kerry Woollard, with neighbours Armands and Sarmite Martinsons are angered by the mould and rat infestations there. Archant

Residents are urging their housing association to take action against rats and mould in their new homes.

Families living in the Rawalpindi development, in Hermit Road, Canning Town, have been “suffering smells”, and complained about mould and loud noises in the walls and floors ever since they moved into the newly-built homes, run by Genesis Housing, last year.

Resident Kerry Woollard said: “I can’t even sit on the settee and relax as I don’t know when they [the rats] are going to come or the noises will start. I don’t care about compensation, I just want to live in peace and for my children to have good health.”

The mum-of-four and her husband Louis moved into the apartment as soon as they could to get away from their previous flat, which was making one of their children ill through dampness.

“We just got married and we thought it was going to be a fresh start in a lovely new place, but it’s just been mentally draining,” Louis said. “It’s ruined our Christmas and our little boy is scared to get in the bath as you can hear them scratching underneath.”

Neighbour Armands Martinsons, 47, who is suffering with leukaemia and cares for his disabled wife, Sarmite, said: “We’re constantly breathing it in and my wife has to spend most of the day inside, so it’s not good for our health.”

Rentokil, a pest control service, has visited the properties twice and claimed the block of flats “need a thorough investigation of the structure and entry point of where rodents are coming from” as their treatment is not stopping the rats.

A Genesis Housing spokesman said: “Genesis is aware of and apologises for the issue with rats at this property and we are taking steps to remedy this.

“To deal with this most effectively, we need to identify how the rats are getting into the building, but our contractors need to be allowed access to enable this to happen.

“Once they have identified the extent of the problem they will be able to take appropriate action to seal off any structural gaps and further pest control works can then be carried out if required.”