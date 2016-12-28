New and unique fitness class to launch in Forest Gate

Swing Train class in action. Picture: Swing Patrol © 2016 Mark Wheeler

Nutritionist Layla McNeilly and Dragons’ Den success, Swing Patrol, are joining forces to launch a new cardio workout class.

The new session, SwingTrain, which is inspired by vintage vibes and street dances, will be launching a weekly class in the new year at Durning Hall Community Centre, Forest Gate.

It will be one of the first places in the country to host a joyful cardio fitness workout, where they dance to a mix of swing, gospel, rhythm, blues and jazz, instead of electronic music that currently dominates cardio fitness classes at the hall, in Earlham Grove, Forest Gate.

Layla McNeilly said: “The music and atmosphere is designed to be supportive and uplifting, so that participants won’t even realise they’re burning up to 500 calories an hour because they’re smiling so much.

“The best thing about SwingTrain is that it’s accessible to everyone, no matter their age, fitness levels or abilities.

“We will always warmly welcome absolute beginners to fitness. All that’s required is a desire for a positive experience.”

The fitness regime has been developed by award winning dance teacher, Scott Cupit, whose pitch secured investment from BBC’s Dragons’ Den. Scott is being guided by investor, Deborah Meaden, with the launch of the new class, which will work out your legs, arms, core and improve co-ordination and agility.

SwingTrain creator Scott Cupit said: “Layla McNeilly is a truly talented and very friendly fitness instructor with a passion for building a local community of SwingTrainees and motivating them to achieve their fitness goals.”

“She will be running her own SwingTrain business, so hopefully we’re bringing a little bit of Dragons’ Dens entrepreneurial spirit to Forest Gate not just a new fitness regime.”

Classes cost £8, running every Tuesday at 6.30pm from January 10.

Visit swingtrain.com for more information or to book.