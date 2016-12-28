Search

Advanced search

New and unique fitness class to launch in Forest Gate

12:30 28 December 2016

Swing Train class in action. Picture: Swing Patrol

Swing Train class in action. Picture: Swing Patrol

© 2016 Mark Wheeler

Nutritionist Layla McNeilly and Dragons’ Den success, Swing Patrol, are joining forces to launch a new cardio workout class.

Comment

The new session, SwingTrain, which is inspired by vintage vibes and street dances, will be launching a weekly class in the new year at Durning Hall Community Centre, Forest Gate.

It will be one of the first places in the country to host a joyful cardio fitness workout, where they dance to a mix of swing, gospel, rhythm, blues and jazz, instead of electronic music that currently dominates cardio fitness classes at the hall, in Earlham Grove, Forest Gate.

Layla McNeilly said: “The music and atmosphere is designed to be supportive and uplifting, so that participants won’t even realise they’re burning up to 500 calories an hour because they’re smiling so much.

“The best thing about SwingTrain is that it’s accessible to everyone, no matter their age, fitness levels or abilities.

“We will always warmly welcome absolute beginners to fitness. All that’s required is a desire for a positive experience.”

The fitness regime has been developed by award winning dance teacher, Scott Cupit, whose pitch secured investment from BBC’s Dragons’ Den. Scott is being guided by investor, Deborah Meaden, with the launch of the new class, which will work out your legs, arms, core and improve co-ordination and agility.

SwingTrain creator Scott Cupit said: “Layla McNeilly is a truly talented and very friendly fitness instructor with a passion for building a local community of SwingTrainees and motivating them to achieve their fitness goals.”

“She will be running her own SwingTrain business, so hopefully we’re bringing a little bit of Dragons’ Dens entrepreneurial spirit to Forest Gate not just a new fitness regime.”

Classes cost £8, running every Tuesday at 6.30pm from January 10.

Visit swingtrain.com for more information or to book.

Keywords: BBC

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Upton Park dog owner’s appeal to catch hit-and-run driver who killed family pet

15:25 Kat Hopps
Family dog Jaki was killed by a hit and run driver in Green Street on Boxing Day

A mum says she has been left heartbroken after her English Bull Terrier was mowed down and killed on Boxing Day.

Met Police

New and unique fitness class to launch in Forest Gate

12:30 Jacob Ranson
Swing Train class in action. Picture: Swing Patrol

Nutritionist Layla McNeilly and Dragons’ Den success, Swing Patrol, are joining forces to launch a new cardio workout class.

BBC

Newham’s rough sleepers to be helped by government grant

07:00 Kat Hopps
Memorial Community Church in Plaistow is known to be one of the places used by rough sleepers. Picture: Ken Mears

Newham Council has been awarded nearly £400,000 of government funding to provide help for its rough sleepers.

Sadiq Khan

Get fit with runs around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Yesterday, 17:00 Sophie Morton
A variety of running sessions take place around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

What’s your new year’s resolution?

Elizabeth Olympic

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

Terry Bobie Agyekum

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling

Gallery: In pictures: Upton Park demolition

Demolition work at Upton Park (All pictures: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire)

Demolition work to start on Hartley Centre

Members outside the Hartley Centre before its closure
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now