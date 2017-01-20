Muslim anti-election sticker trial dropped

The trial was dropped at the Old Bailey shutterstock

The trial of four men accused of posting stickers to lampposts around Newham urging Muslims not to vote has been dropped.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ibrahim Anderson, 39, Zaiur Rahman, 39, Mohammed Istiak Alamgir, 37, and Anees Farooq, 29, were due to face trial next month on a charge of criminal damage.

None of the defendants, from Luton in Bedfordshire, were at the Old Bailey today when prosecutor Guy Bowden offered no evidence as it was “not in the public interest” for the Crown to proceed.

Stickers had been found across the borough ahead of the 2015 General Election that read: “Warning: voting for man-made law is shirk associating with Allah.”