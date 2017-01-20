Search

Advanced search

Muslim anti-election sticker trial dropped

15:00 20 January 2017

The trial was dropped at the Old Bailey

The trial was dropped at the Old Bailey

shutterstock

The trial of four men accused of posting stickers to lampposts around Newham urging Muslims not to vote has been dropped.

Comment

Ibrahim Anderson, 39, Zaiur Rahman, 39, Mohammed Istiak Alamgir, 37, and Anees Farooq, 29, were due to face trial next month on a charge of criminal damage.

None of the defendants, from Luton in Bedfordshire, were at the Old Bailey today when prosecutor Guy Bowden offered no evidence as it was “not in the public interest” for the Crown to proceed.

Stickers had been found across the borough ahead of the 2015 General Election that read: “Warning: voting for man-made law is shirk associating with Allah.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Muslim anti-election sticker trial dropped

15:00 Sophie Morton
The trial was dropped at the Old Bailey

The trial of four men accused of posting stickers to lampposts around Newham urging Muslims not to vote has been dropped.

Concrete factory plans for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park withdrawn

13:11 Sophie Morton
The site of the proposed concrete factories in Pudding Mill Lane, Stratford

Plans to build concrete factories on the edge of Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park have been put on hold after the applications were requested to be withdrawn.

Elizabeth Olympic

Relatives of Silvertown explosion victims mark centenary of disaster

11:34 Kat Hopps
Sir Hugo Brunner, (great-grandson of JT Brunner, chairman of Brunner Mond, the company on the premises of which the explosion took place) speaking at the commemoration of 100th anniversary of Silvertown explosion event. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Relatives of those killed in “London’s biggest ever explosion” at a munitions factory have paid their respects at a centenary memorial.

Robin

Woolwich Ferry workers to strike every Friday until April

10:56 Sophie Morton
The Woolwich Ferry service runs between Newham and Greenwich. Picture: Ian West/PA Images

Woolwich Ferry users are set to face disruption after a union announced 12 days of strike action – with the first just a week away.

UN Court

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Girl, 13, missing from Forest Gate

Kelsey Price is missing from Newham and may be in Tower Hamlets Picture: Met Police

Trampoline park set for former East Ham theatre

A trampoline park is set to come to East Ham this spring

Video: CCTV released after victim ‘traumatised’ by attack in Forest Gate

The suspect flees after the attack outside a club on the Romford Road.

Crash leaves man with serious head injuries and closes Plaistow road

Upper Road in Plaistow is closed after an accident left a man with serious head injuries Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Images

Man sought by police about Beckton kidnap, assault and robbery

Police have said that Shahidul Islam should not be approached if seen but that people should call 999 immediately
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now