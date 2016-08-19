Musicians head to East Ham for Under the Stars

Junior Marvin (picture: Julie Collins) Julie Collins RoseMountainPhoto.

Whether it’s soul, ska or bhangra that gets you up on your feet and singing along, there’s something for everyone at Under The Stars.

The free four-day musical extravaganza is back in East Ham’s Central Park this week and boasts an eclectic line-up of performers.

Fans of Madness might recognise saxophonist Lee Thompson, who will be performing on Thursday with his ska orchestra.

Also on the first night’s bill is reggae legend Junior Marvin, an original member of Bob Marley and the Wailers.

Among Friday’s performers will be singer-songwriter Zack Knight, bhangra star Jaz Dhami, and the Angel Dancers, who performed at the London 2012 ceremonies.

Saturday will see soul legend Alexander O’Neal and Abba tribute act Bjorn Again take to the stage, while Sunday’s finale includes the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and members of Every Child a Musician.

The Mayor of Newham, Sir Robin Wales, said: “Once again, I am proud to be able to offer such a spectacular line-up to Newham residents.

“It’s always great to see people of different ages and backgrounds brought together by music and enjoying themselves.

“Under the Stars truly does reflect the diversity of the borough itself, celebrating everything that is great about Newham.”

Under the Stars runs from 6.30pm to 10.30pm each night.