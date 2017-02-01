MPs back Newham Council’s campaign on fixed odds betting machines

MPs are backing Newham Council’s campaign to crack down on the “crack cocaine of gambling”.

The strong words come from the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) investigating the B2 category of Fixed Odds Betting Terminals (FOBT), which are found in high street bookies and allow customers to bet up to £100 every 20 seconds.

The APPG report comes after Newham Council lead a campaign, backed by 92 other local authorities, for tighter regulation of FOBTs.

Current rules mean that shops can only house four such machines, but as can be seen in Newham, chains often open multiple branches.

There are 84 bookies in the borough – six for every square mile. East Ham’s High Street North alone has 12 betting shops.

Sir Robin Wales said he was delighted by the report and added: “If the Government is to prove it is on the side of both consumers and communities, it must act quickly to reduce the maximum stake to £2 and remove high stake, hard gambling from the high street.”