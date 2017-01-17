Missing woman is vulnerable say Newham police

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing woman described as vulnerable.

Tara Webb has not been seen since last speaking to her friend at about 11.15pm yesterday.

Officers say they are extremely concerned for her health and safety.

The 26-year-old has no fixed address and enquiries continue to establish the last time she was seen.

Tara is described as white with a heavy build and shoulder-length hair. It is not known what clothing she is possibly wearing.

She is known to frequent the Romford and Croydon areas.

Anyone who has seen Tara or who knows of her whereabouts should contact police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC.