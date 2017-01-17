Missing Kelsie, 14, may be in Stratford

Kelsie Charles has been missing since January 12 and may be in Stratford. Archant

A 14-year-old girl who has not been seen for five days may be in Stratford, police believe.

Kelsie Charles’ family are concerned for her welfare as she hasn’t been seen since Thursday January 12.

The teenager is from Harlow but may be in London as she had friends in Stratford, Lewisham and Dulwich, as well as Sittingbourne in Kent.

Kelsie is slim and 5ft 6ins tall with curly blonde shoulder-length hair.

She was last seen wearing a large fleece-lined jumper, dark leggings and black Airmax 95 Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Kelsie or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Harlow police station on 101.