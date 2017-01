Missing Emily, 13, could be in Newham

Police are stepping up their seach to locate a missing teenager.

Officers believe Emily Summers, from Grays, could be in Newham after she went missing last Wednesday.

The 13-year-old is white, 5ft 1ins tall with long, curly black hair. She was last seen wearing a green or black dress, but officers believe she may have changed her clothing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101.