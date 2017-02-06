Search

Memorial service planned for former Newham MP Nigel Spearing

11:24 06 February 2017

Nigel Spearing, second left, with other MPs outside Downing Street in 1996. (Picture: Adam Butler/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Newham South MP Nigel Spearing’s life is to be remembered at a memorial service later this month.

The 86-year-old passed away on Sunday, January 8 following a fight with Alzheimer’s.

A service of thanksgiving is set to be held on Friday, February 24, beginning at 11.30am at the Novotel Shortlands, in his birthplace of Hammersmith. All are welcome to attend.

Nigel represented the Acton constituency, close to his hometown, between 1970 and 1974.

Although he lost his seat in the general election, he returned to politics just a few weeks later when he won the Newham South by-election.

He remained in the post until 1997, when his constituency was abolished under boundary changes.

Nigel’s family have requested no flowers for the memorial service but donations can be made on his behalf to charities.

