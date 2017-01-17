Members of Manor Park care home celebrate its 20th birthday

Cllr Joy Lagunda, second left, with residents and staff from Mornington Hall care home. Picture: Ellie Hoskins Archant

Food, dancing and bubbly were on offer when residents and employees at a care home celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Some 117 residents and their families were invited to join in the festivities at the Bupa-run Mornington Hall in Whitta Road, Manor Park, on Saturday afternoon.

Cllr Joy Lagunda presented gifts to the home’s oldest and longest-serving residents including its eldest, Ellen Sackman, who is 104.

Manager Catherine Komuhang said the celebrations were “beautiful and the food was lovely”.

She added that a little Prosecco-fuelled dancing even got some of the 117 residents “dancing until 5pm”, while staff continued the party afterwards.