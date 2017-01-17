Members of Manor Park care home celebrate its 20th birthday
17:00 17 January 2017
Archant
Food, dancing and bubbly were on offer when residents and employees at a care home celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Some 117 residents and their families were invited to join in the festivities at the Bupa-run Mornington Hall in Whitta Road, Manor Park, on Saturday afternoon.
Cllr Joy Lagunda presented gifts to the home’s oldest and longest-serving residents including its eldest, Ellen Sackman, who is 104.
Manager Catherine Komuhang said the celebrations were “beautiful and the food was lovely”.
She added that a little Prosecco-fuelled dancing even got some of the 117 residents “dancing until 5pm”, while staff continued the party afterwards.