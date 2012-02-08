Search

Mayor Sir Robin Wales thanks pupils for all their efforts

07:00 17 January 2017

File photo dated 08/02/12 of a primary school child writing

File photo dated 08/02/12 of a primary school child writing

PA Wire/Press Association Images

The Mayor of Newham, Sir Robin Wales, has congratulated the borough’s 11-year-olds for their writing skills.

Pupils from across the borough are making the best progress in the country in writing and are in the top ten nationally across a range of Government indicators that measure their performance during primary school.

This follows the Government’s introduction of a new national standard at Key Stage two that all pupils should achieve in reading, writing and maths combined this year.

Sir Robin said: “I congratulate all the headteachers, staff and pupils for the hard work put into these new style tests, which are more rigorous than previously.

“We will continue to work with all schools to ensure improvements continue to be made in all areas.”

In writing alone, 84 per cent of Newham pupils achieved the expected standard, ten points better than the rest of England and five better than London.

Keywords: Robin United Kingdom Newham London

Mayor Sir Robin Wales thanks pupils for all their efforts

