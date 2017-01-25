Manor Park pupils use cardboard to explore virtual worlds

Pupils Hijab, eight, Krithya, nine and Rifat, eight at Avenue Primary School taking part in a series of virtual reality activities. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Archant

Children from Avenue Primary School explored coral reefs, jungles and outer space during a day of virtual reality activites.

Pupil Nabila, nine at Avenue Primary School enjoying the views. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Pupil Nabila, nine at Avenue Primary School enjoying the views. Picture by Ellie Hoskins

Eight hundred intrepid youngsters from the Manor Park school strapped a special cardboard box to phones armed with the latest Google Expeditions app to help them enter worlds they could only have dreamt about or seen in books before.

Assistant headteacher Andy Towers, who organised Thursday’s event, said: “There was a certainly a wow factor in the room. It was really beneficial.”

As part of the day, some students journeyed to the Galapagos Islands to study different birds, some floated around a space station and others swam with fish on a coral reef, all in effort to find answers to their questions about the different environments.

“It gave the children something like a real life experience, to catch the essence of what it was like to be there.

The children were encouraged to sit on the floor, but they just wanted to get up and move around it was so immersive. They found it fun, exciting and interesting,” Andy added.