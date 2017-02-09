Search

Manor Park parents charged with baby’s murder set to enter plea

07:00 09 February 2017

The junction of Carpenters Road and Stratford High Street, where a baby was found unresponsive on a bus

The junction of Carpenters Road and Stratford High Street, where a baby was found unresponsive on a bus

Archant

The parents of a three-month-old baby who was found unresponsive on a bus and later died are set to appear at the Old Bailey today.

Imani Baker was found on the bottom deck of the bus in Stratford at 10.20am on Wednesday, September 28.

She was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Jeffrey Wiltshire, 52, and Rosalin Baker, 25, both of Morris Avenue, Manor Park, are set to appear in court this morning for a plea hearing.

They face charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of, or serious harm to, a child as well as child neglect.

