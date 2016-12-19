Man with potentially life-threatening condition missing from Newham Hospital

Babatunde Paul Odeyemi Archant

Police are growing concerned for the safety of a man with a potentially life-threatening condition who went missing from Newham University Hospital.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Babatunde Paul Odeyemi, 54, was last seen leaving the Glen Road, Plaistow hospital at 11.30pm on Wednesday, December 7.

He had been taken to hospital after being found collapsed in Fenchurch Street and was diagnosed with a neurological problem that caused him to collapse.

When doctors went to discuss his results with him, they found he had left the hospital.

His phone has been off since he went missing, and he does not appear to have a registered Oyster card or accessing his bank account.

Det Sgt Andy Rice said: “It is now nearly two weeks since Mr Odeyemi went missing and we are growing more and more concerned for his safety with each passing day.

“His medical condition puts him at severe risk and so far all our enquiries to find him have been unsuccessful.

“I am urging anyone who thinks they have seen Mr Odeyemi, or who thinks they may know where he is, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Mr Odeyemi is described as black, around 5ft 7ins tall and is balding with a small amount of grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark green beanie hat with a stripe, a dark green fleece, a dark coat and blue jeans.

He lives in Southend and is known to have links to Bracknell in Berkshire.

Anyone who can assist officers in finding him is asked to call Newham CID on 07747 780610 or police on 101.