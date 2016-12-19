Man suspected of stealing £1,600 wanted after four Newham armed robberies

Police want to trace this man after armed robberies in Tower Hamlets and other east London locations Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing £1,600 in nine armed robberies, including four in the borough.

The suspect, shown in CCTV stills above, is wanted after three “terrifying” robberies at Coral in Barking Road, Plaistow.

In the first offence on February 10 at 7pm a man demanded cash at the counter, threatening a member of staff with a suspected firearm. The staff member gave him cash and he left, only for the shop to be targeted the same way on November 21 and December 9.

In the same road on February 28, a man entered Paddy Power at 12.45pm, threatening a member of staff behind the till. After being confronted by a customer, he fled with nothing in the direction of Warmington Street.

The Betfred in Mile End Road, Stepney Green, was also targeted four times, with a man entering the shop at 12.50pm on March 21 and making off with cash after threatening a staff member with a suspected firearm before heading toward Stepney Green station. Police say he committed “similar offences” on October 27, November 23 and on Thursday.

Police were also called to Paddy Power in Whitechapel Road, Whitechapel, on Tuesday after a man threatened a staff member with a suspected firearm while demanding cash. He left empty handed after the staff member was able to leave the area safely.

Police want to speak to the man captured on CCTV, who is described as an Asian man in his thirties and of medium build.

Detective Constable Tom Boor from the Metropolitan Police Flying Squad called on the public to assist.

“These robberies have been terrifying for the victims, and it is very fortunate that no one has been physically injured,” he said. “Someone must recognise the man and we would urge anyone who does know him to contact the police or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.