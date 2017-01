Man dead after Plaistow flat fire

Two fire engines were sent to the scene. Archant

A man from Plaistow has died from burns sustained at a fire his home earlier this month.

Two fire engines were called to a ground floor home in New City Road at 2.45pm on January 6.

The fire crews did not find a fire but did find a man suffering from burn wounds.

London Ambulance Service took him to hospital where he remained until he died on Monday (January 30).