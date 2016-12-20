Gallery

London City Airport’s commonly confiscated festive items

London City Airport Archant

If you are flying over the festive season, make sure you check your hand luggage for Christmas gifts and edible items to avoid stress getting on your plane.

Mulled wine Snow globes Pate Mincemeat Goose fat Golden syrup Cranberry sauce Crackers Brandy butter











Approximately 1 in 8 people in the UK have an item confiscated at airport security, according to a recent YouGov survey commissioned by London City Airport.

The golden rule is that any carry on liquids, pastes and gels must be under 100ml and unwrapped. Travellers often forget that snow globes contain water, making the popular gift one of the most confiscated items throughout the year.

Many confiscation items – savoury and sweet – are staples of the Christmas dinner, including cranberry sauce, goose fat for roast potatoes, ready made bread sauce, golden syrup and brandy butter.

Most travellers are unaware that Christmas crackers are also restricted and a red flag for confiscation.

Alcoholic beverages, such as mulled wine and liqueurs, also feature on the list.

For travellers who wrap their presents in advance, ensure that the presents you carry don’t include liquids. Even if they are under 100ml, they will need to be unwrapped and put in a sealed, clear, plastic bag.

Any bottles of larger liquids should be wrapped in something soft and checked in with hold luggage.

Melanie Burnley, director of customer experience at London City Airport, said: “We anticipate a bumper Christmas for travel this year, and we want to ensure that passengers travelling with an edible treat in their hand luggage don’t get unintentionally caught out at security.”

All items confiscated are passed to the Newham food bank or used for charity hampers.