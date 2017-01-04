London City Airport cleared over ‘only one in capital’ advert claim

London City Airport’s claim to be the only airport ‘actually in London’ has been upheld by the Advertising Standards Authority.

The Royal Docks-based airport had faced a challenge that a radio advert broadcast on a London radio station’s online stream in June 2016, which stated that it was “the only airport actually located in the city of London”, was misleading.

But in today’s ruling, the watchdog rejected the complaint.

It stated that the reference to the “city of London” was intended to refer to inner London rather than the ‘square mile’ City of London or to Greater London, and that listeners would know and understand that.

That, the ruling continued, would therefore exclude airports which also served the capital that were either in Greater London or the Home Counties.

It pointed out that London City Airport was the only one with an inner London postcode – E16 – and that Heathrow’s postcode of TW6 was not considered to be within the inner London area.

Explaining its decision, the ASA stated: “The ad referred to London City Airport as ‘the only airport actually located in the city of London’ and ‘actually in London’. “However, the primary message of the ad was the time that could be saved by flying from or to London City Airport.

“We noted that it was the most central airport servicing London, and the only one that might reasonably be described as being within ’inner’ London.

“For that reason, we concluded that the ad was unlikely to mislead.”