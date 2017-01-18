Little Ilford volunteer meets EastEnders actress
Haven House Children’s Hospice’s longest-serving volunteer, Violet Pace, had a special morning meeting EastEnders star Dame Barbara Windsor on Friday.
Violet, 85, of Little Ilford, met the actress for a coffee and chat at City Hall to celebrate her long-standing volunteering.
She was accompanied by her son, Michael, and friend Mary Blewett, who has volunteered at the Woodford Green hospice for nearly as long as her. “I really enjoyed chatting to her over coffee and biscuits about Haven House,” Violet said.