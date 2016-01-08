Gallery

Joanna Lumley OBE gets on board with boat show launch in Royal Docks

Joanna Lumley on board a yacht as she officially opens the Sunseeker International stand at the London Boat Show at the ExCel centre in London. PA Wire/PA Images

Award-winning actress Joanna Lumley swapped the studio spotlight for seafaring style to open the London Boat Show at the ExCeL.

A staff member makes the final adjustments to a model of the Sunseeker 155' yacht A staff member makes the final adjustments to a model of the Sunseeker 155' yacht

The former model, perhaps best known for playing Patsy Stone in Absolutely Fabulous, wowed the crowds as she boarded a yacht and opened the Sunseeker International stand to launch the 10 day event on Friday.

“I think we all have a natural affinity with the sea and for exploration,” she said.

“I really believe that whoever gets on a boat has the spirit of adventure within them.”

Joanna was also joined by celebrities including record-breaking sailors Dame Ellen MacArthur and Dee Caffari, Paralympic sailor Helena Lucas and yachtsman Mike Golding at the launch.

A staff member applies the finishing touches to a Sunseeker 95' yacht, the largest boat on show by the Poole based company, ahead of the London Boat Show at the ExCel centre in London. A staff member applies the final touches to a yacht on the Sunseeker stand, ahead of the London Boat Show at the ExCel centre in London. A staff member applies the final touches to a boat on the Sunseeker stand, ahead of the London Boat Show at the ExCel centre in London. Two workers clean a boat on display at the London Boat Show at the ExCel centre in London. A general view of the London Boat Show at the ExCel centre in London. A boy sails on an indoor pool at the London Boat Show at the ExCel centre in London. Embargoed to 0001 Monday January 9 File photo dated 08/01/16 of people walking past a Sunseeker 131 luxury yacht on display at the London Boat Show at Excel London, as Britain's superyacht industry has posted its highest sales figures since the financial crisis, and industry experts say momentum has not been torpedoed by Brexit jitters.









And while the star-studded line-up added a bit of glamour to the launch, there is plenty more on offer for boat fans.

Visitors can enjoy seeing the world debuts of more than 100 new products and boats, including the Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht and Manhattan 66.

Murray Ellis, British Marine’s chief officer of boat shows, said: “We’ve witnessed a great start to the 2017 London Boat Show and have a fantastic line-up of events taking place over the show.

“With over 100 boats and products making their debuts at this year’s show coupled with some brilliant activities for all the family in one of the world’s most iconic capital cities, the show is one not to be missed.”

There is still time to go have a look at the boats and all the latest products in the industry.

The London Boat Show remains open from 10am to 6pm until Sunday.

Ticket prices start at £20 and at the gate cost £27 . Visit londonboatshow.com for more information and to buy tickets.