Japanese visitors seek University of East London’s advice ahead of 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Staff from the University of East London (UEL) provided some Olympic and Paralympic know-how when a group of Japanese delegates visited the university'’s Docklands campus on Monday. Archant

Staff from the University of East London gave some Olympic and Paralympic know-how when a group of Japanese visitors met them at the university’s Docklands campus on Monday to help them plan for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The group, all of whom come from Japanese universities, learned about UEL’s role at London 2012, including hosting Team USA’s pre-Olympics training camp at its Sports Dock complex and receiving a visit from former US First Lady Michelle Obama.

The fact-finding mission was organised by the British Council and included talks on hosting an Olympic training camp, volunteering opportunities, marketing and communications, research and special Paralympic projects.

David Cosford, UEL’s Director of Sport, said: “It was a great opportunity for us to showcase the depth and breadth of knowledge gained through our involvement in the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“To have some of the most prestigious universities in Japan visit our campus is fabulous and will enable us to build new and long-lasting partnerships.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Games transformed our sporting profile, our sporting courses and our sporting reputation and we are without doubt one of the best universities for sport in the UK as a result.”

UEL was the first stop on a five-day tour of UK universities for the Japanese delegation.

Ayako Towatari, education projects manager for the British Council in Tokyo, said, “Japanese universities have just started to plan what they can do ahead of the Games.

“At the British Council, we thought that the experiences of universities in the UK could demonstrate what they achieved and what challenges they had so that the Japanese universities can learn.

“We’re also keen to see new partnerships between British and Japanese universities developed though this visit.”