Increasing cost of homes near Newham’s Crossrail stations

09:00 27 January 2017

Crossrail has had an impact on house prices in Newham (picture: Jonathan Brady/PA)

Crossrail has had an impact on house prices in Newham (picture: Jonathan Brady/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

There’s good news if you live close to one of Newham’s soon-to-be Elizabeth line stations – house prices have risen by more than 50 per cent over the past decade.

That’s according to property website Property Partner, which found that prices on the route, which runs from Reading to Shenfield, the cost of buying a home has risen by 48pc – almost double the national average of 25pc.

Prices close to each of Newham’s five stations – Stratford, Maryland, Forest Gate, Manor Park and Custom House – have all risen by between 52pc and 57pc.

Dan Gandesha, CEO of Property Partner, said: “Although the impact of Crossrail on the property market has been long heralded, this research is a solid reminder of how stations along the route have outperformed non-Crossrail locations over the past decade.

“Dramatic cuts in commuting times and substantial regeneration of some of the areas along the Elizabeth line have been the main appeal driving price growth.”

