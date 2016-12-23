Ikea pop-up restaurant opens for Christmas in Stratford
Ikea has opened a pop up restaurant selling their beloved meat balls, milkshakes and other swedish treats at Westfield Stratford City.
The popular Swedish company are bringing their signature food dishes to the shopping centre, in Stratford, just for the Christmas period.
It comes as part of the Let’s Play for Change campaign, an initiative to advocate children’s rights and fund projects which support development. Ikea has partnered with Save the Children, War Child, UNICEF, Handicap International, Room to Read and Special Olympics in this project.
The cafe is open from 11am to 4pm and will be open until tomorrow.