Search

Advanced search

Iconic Forest Gate gig anniversary recreated at The Wanstead Tap

PUBLISHED: 11:48 14 March 2017 | UPDATED: 12:07 14 March 2017

Jimi Hendrix, pictured on stage, is said to have written Purple Haze at the Upper Cut Club in Forest Gate. Picture: PA images

Jimi Hendrix, pictured on stage, is said to have written Purple Haze at the Upper Cut Club in Forest Gate. Picture: PA images

PA Archive/PA Images

A legendary Forest Gate music gig at a club where Jimi Hendrix played is being recreated for fans on its 50th anniversary this Saturday.

Comment
Stax: It Was 50 Years Ago Today takes place at The Wanstead Tap on March 18. Picture courtesy of Dan Clapton.Stax: It Was 50 Years Ago Today takes place at The Wanstead Tap on March 18. Picture courtesy of Dan Clapton.

The Wanstead Tap will mark the night US record label Stax brought a host of its stars to the iconic Upper Cut Club in Woodgrange Road on March 18, 1967.

Stax: It Was 50 Years Ago Today will see an 11-piece band playing a “hot and loud” sold-out gig, following the exact set list originally performed by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, The Mar-Keys, and Booker T and the MG’s

“It was the biggest thing in Forest Gate folklore even from a current age - everyone knows someone there,” said Dan Clapton, owner of the Wanstead Tap.

“We have found some people that were there that night. They are coming from all over the country,”

His “mad idea over a beer”, which has taken four months in the planning, will be a celebration of “one of the greatest musical events to happen in the UK” with a mix of soul, blues and jazz sounds being played.

The Wanstead Tap in Winchelsea Road is approximately 10-minute walk away from where the Upper Cut Club once stood.

The iconic music venue was open from 1966 to 67. It featured major stars such as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, The Who and Eric Clapton and legend even has it that Jimi Hendrix wrote Purple Haze there in December 1966.

Sadly, it eventually closed following noise and vandalism complaints, later going through several reincarnations including a bingo club.

However Dan said he was “excited” to be bringing an iconic bit of the area’s history back to life.

“Every song is recognisable,” he said. “They have become absolute classics.”

Visit thewansteadtap.com

Keywords: Forest Gate United Kingdom United States

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

West Ham police officers praised for Dagenham fire rescue

06:30 Sophie Morton

Three British Transport Police officers who evacuated residents from a house fire that broke out in the early hours of the morning have been recognised for their “self-sacrifice and courage”.

British Transport Police

Canning Town station reopens after security alert

Yesterday, 18:50 Phoebe Cooke

A busy DLR station was evacuated after a security alert this evening.

British Transport Police

London City Airport promises ‘more visible’ police presence after Westminster terror attack

Yesterday, 17:40 Phoebe Cooke

Security is being stepped up at London City Airport in the wake of a terror attack outside Parliament this afternoon.

Live: Police officer one of five people killed in Westminster terrorist attack

Yesterday, 16:37 Press Association

A policeman is one of five people to have been killed in a major terrorist incident at the Houses of Parliament.

Victoria

Live

Police officer one of five people killed in Westminster terrorist attack

Yesterday, 16:37

A policeman is one of five people to have been killed in a major terrorist incident at the Houses of Parliament.

View Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

‘High risk’ 10-year-old Ronnie Hill found safe and well

Newham revealed as acid attack hotspot

NewVIc student David Adegbite ‘murdered’ with bullet to the head

NewVIc student, 18, is shot dead in Barking

Appeal to find killer of Adam Regis, 15, in Plaistow on the 10th anniversary of his death

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now