Iconic Forest Gate gig anniversary recreated at The Wanstead Tap

Jimi Hendrix, pictured on stage, is said to have written Purple Haze at the Upper Cut Club in Forest Gate. Picture: PA images PA Archive/PA Images

A legendary Forest Gate music gig at a club where Jimi Hendrix played is being recreated for fans on its 50th anniversary this Saturday.

Stax: It Was 50 Years Ago Today takes place at The Wanstead Tap on March 18. Picture courtesy of Dan Clapton. Stax: It Was 50 Years Ago Today takes place at The Wanstead Tap on March 18. Picture courtesy of Dan Clapton.

The Wanstead Tap will mark the night US record label Stax brought a host of its stars to the iconic Upper Cut Club in Woodgrange Road on March 18, 1967.

Stax: It Was 50 Years Ago Today will see an 11-piece band playing a “hot and loud” sold-out gig, following the exact set list originally performed by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, The Mar-Keys, and Booker T and the MG’s

“It was the biggest thing in Forest Gate folklore even from a current age - everyone knows someone there,” said Dan Clapton, owner of the Wanstead Tap.

“We have found some people that were there that night. They are coming from all over the country,”

His “mad idea over a beer”, which has taken four months in the planning, will be a celebration of “one of the greatest musical events to happen in the UK” with a mix of soul, blues and jazz sounds being played.

The Wanstead Tap in Winchelsea Road is approximately 10-minute walk away from where the Upper Cut Club once stood.

The iconic music venue was open from 1966 to 67. It featured major stars such as Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, The Who and Eric Clapton and legend even has it that Jimi Hendrix wrote Purple Haze there in December 1966.

Sadly, it eventually closed following noise and vandalism complaints, later going through several reincarnations including a bingo club.

However Dan said he was “excited” to be bringing an iconic bit of the area’s history back to life.

“Every song is recognisable,” he said. “They have become absolute classics.”

