How will the Tube strike affect Newham?

11:00 03 February 2017

The Tube strike will cause travel misery for thousands of people Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Tube bosses have warned commuters of possible disruption if a planned strike goes ahead next week publishing an underground map showing affected routes and stations.

The familiar journey planner has been changed with affected lines and stations appearing in grey.

If the strike over staff cuts, by members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, goes ahead journeys will be affected from 8pm Sunday until 9am on Wednesday, February 8.

Stations will begin to close from 8pm on Sunday. On Monday there will be no service between 5.30am and 7am with a limited service afterwards. Stations are expected to reopen from 4pm. On Tuesday there will be a normal service until midday with services closing at 8pm.

On Wednesday there will be no service from 5.30am until 7am with a limited service until 9am after which normal service is set to resume.

Transport for London predict “significant impact” on journeys, but vowed to keep as many stations open as possible although many in zone one will not open or will close at short notice.

TfL warned tube passengers to check before travelling and avoid peak times if possible, but said that bus, road and rail services will be much busier than usual though Overground, DLR and TfL Rail services will run as normal.

In a statement, TfL said it has committed to recruiting at least 650 new station staff this year, of which 325 will be new roles.

Steve Griffiths, London Underground’s Chief Operating Officer, said: ‘If the strike goes ahead we will be working hard to minimise disruption as much as possible and doing our best to help customers.”

Calling on rail bosses to reverse staffing cuts after an escalator fire at London Bridge on January 31, Mick Cash, RMT general secretary said: “The London Bridge incident reinforces the need for all stations to be fully staffed at all times by trained and equipped staff.

“As we prepare to mark the 30th anniversary of the Kings Cross fire, which began on the escalators, RMT repeats the call for eternal vigilance to prevent any repeat of that disaster.

“RMT will not stand by while ruthless cuts made by former mayor Boris Johnston seriously threaten the safety of Londoners.”

Further travel advice and maps indicating expected levels of service can be found on tfl.gov.uk, while live update services can be found on Twitter @TfLTravelAlerts, @TfLTrafficNews and @TfLBusAlerts.

