Honour for former Newham police commander

Simon Letchford Newham Council

A head of service in Newham Council’s enforcement and safety division has received the Queen’s Police Medal.

Simon Letchford served as a commander, chief superintendent and detective inspector in the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) from 1986 to 2016 before joining the council.

His successes include writing the MPS policy for hate crime and domestic violence, which is said to have massively changed the policing of these crimes.

He also delivered the largest fall in serious violence, robbery and youth crime in London after becoming head of crime investigation in Newham in 2007.

Mr Letchford said: “I am incredibly proud and honoured to have been recognised for more than 30 years service as a police officer.”