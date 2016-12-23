Homecoming concert helping Stratford East Singers celebrate anniversary

SES Acapella Stratford East Singers

A popular choir group are trading the big stages to come home and celebrate their fifth anniversary.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Stratford East Singers, who performed as the backing band for X Factor runner-up Fleur East in 2014, are set to perform a fun-filled show at Theatre Royal Stratford East to mark their success.

The group, which is made of up people from various backgrounds and different ages, will be singing a mixture of hits from the likes of Prince, Bob Marley and Adele at the theatre on Sunday, January 15.

The choir’s creative director Byron Gold said: “There is nothing like coming back to our home because Stratford is where we started.

“It’s a really special occasion, we’re looking and sounding great and just putting the final touches into it right now.

“Because it’s our fifth year we want to be pushing it to the full and giving 100 per cent.”

Stratford East Singers have gone from playing at small local events to playing in front of crowds of 20,000 people and taking part in a host of television talent shows in their short existence.

Byron said: “We’re able to take the experiences from some of the events watched by millions on TV and incorporate them into our performances.”

The group, who have more than 35 members from across east London, are putting on their annual show with a little something for every type of music fan in the audience.

“They can expect a celebration of diversity, song and dance,” Byron said. “We’ll be performing a variety of classics and everything from gospel and soul to R&B and even a little bit of reggae.”

The group is open anyone who wants to join and practice every Wednesday at the theatre.

“We’re opening back up in February after the show,” Byron said. “After every show things always go back to the drawing board, so it’s the perfect time to join.”

The group will perform at Theatre Royal Stratford East at 5pm on Sunday, January 15. Tickets cost £9 to £12, visit stratfordeast.com to book.