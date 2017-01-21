Search

Holocaust survivor to share story at Stratford memorial day event

17:00 21 January 2017

Holocaust survivor Harry Olmer will be speaking at the Old Town Hall, Stratford

Holocaust survivor Harry Olmer will be speaking at the Old Town Hall, Stratford

Newham Council

A man who survived five concentration camps will be sharing his story in an event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Born in 1927 in Poland, Harry Olmer was 12 years old when war broke out.

He was forced to fill shells with explosives in a munitions factory after being separated from his mother and sisters in 1942.

Harry will speak at Old Town Hall, Stratford on Friday between 9.30 and 12.30pm.

Anyone is able to attend the free event, organised by Newham Council.

Keywords: Newham Council Poland

Holocaust survivor to share story at Stratford memorial day event

Holocaust survivor Harry Olmer will be speaking at the Old Town Hall, Stratford

A man who survived five concentration camps will be sharing his story in an event to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

