Search

Advanced search

Rare photos released of the damage caused by the Silvertown explosion

11:00 19 January 2017

The explosion caused numerous fires, some of which burned for days.

The explosion caused numerous fires, some of which burned for days.

Copyright PLA Collection / Museum of London

The devastation caused by the explosion spread for miles around, but one of the hardest hit areas was the Royal Victoria Dock.

Comment
Buildings damaged by the explosion at the Brunner Mond works taken from a granary silo.Buildings damaged by the explosion at the Brunner Mond works taken from a granary silo.

As part of today’s commemorations, rare and haunting images of the destruction have been released online.

Taken by John H. Avery, who was asked to take pictures of the damage to help the Port of London Authority (PLA) in its claim for compensation, 24 photographs are made available by the Museum of London Docklands.

Museum curator Vyki Sparkes, who put together the digital album, explained: “There was a war on so there were limits to what you could report.

“You wouldn’t have had people going round taking photographs.

In the aftermath of the explosion John H. Avery was commissioned by the Chief Engineer of the Port of London Authority to document the damage caused to PLA property.In the aftermath of the explosion John H. Avery was commissioned by the Chief Engineer of the Port of London Authority to document the damage caused to PLA property.

“Having these photographs and making them accessible helps show the scale of destruction.”

Avery took 130 pictures, the only visual record of the damaged docks, and presented them to the PLA board who used them in their claim for £357,540 in damages, equivalent to more than £22m today, from the Ministry of Munitions.

In total businesses in the affected areas claimed £82m in today’s money in compensation from the British government.

Vyki commented: “These are really arresting images. Avery really brought his artistic skill to the job.

Firemen and police pick over rubble in the Royal Victoria Dock.Firemen and police pick over rubble in the Royal Victoria Dock.

“It seems like another battlefield. It was a humanitarian disaster. The docks were part of the war effort, sending things to the frontline.

“In the pictures you see policemen, firefighters and nightwatchmen. These people were at the front line too. The dock was devestated.”

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

The impact of the Silvertown explosion still felt 100 years on

54 minutes ago Jon King
The Brunner Mond works following the explosion which devestated Silvertown 100 years ago today.

When the Brunner Mond Works went up the effects were felt for miles around, with reports the sound of the explosion could be heard as far away as Salisbury, almost 100 miles west.

Silvertown

The refugee’s grandson who became a hero of the Silvertown explosion

14:00 Jon King
Dr Andrea Angel, chief chemist at the Brunner Mond Works, who lost his life after rushing back into the burning building to search for survivors.

A hero of the Silvertown explosion was the grandson of an Italian refugee.

army

Remembering Lizzie and a family devestated by the Silvertown explosion

13:00 Jon King
Elizabeth Preston who was killed by the Silvertown explosion along with her two children.

One family torn apart by the disaster was that of Elizabeth Priscilla Preston.

Forest Gate

Trampoline park set for former East Ham theatre

12:15 Jon King
A trampoline park is set to come to East Ham this spring

A former theatre where The Beatles and Rolling Stones once performed is to be transformed into a £1.8m trampoline park.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Girl, 13, missing from Forest Gate

Kelsey Price is missing from Newham and may be in Tower Hamlets Picture: Met Police

Video: CCTV released after victim ‘traumatised’ by attack in Forest Gate

The suspect flees after the attack outside a club on the Romford Road.

Man sought by police about Beckton kidnap, assault and robbery

Police have said that Shahidul Islam should not be approached if seen but that people should call 999 immediately

Film director alleges his cameras were stolen after premiere

Patrick Kinzonzis film, The Regret, tackles gang-related crime. Picture: Ken Mears

Missing woman is vulnerable say Newham police

Anyone with information about missing Tara Webb should contact police via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now