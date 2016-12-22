Search

Advanced search

Preserving Newham’s forgotten stories

13:00 22 December 2016

The Royal Docks in about 1935.

The Royal Docks in about 1935.

Archant

The pace and scale of change in the borough keeps increasing with developments in Canning Town, Stratford and the Royal Docks transforming the skyline on an almost daily basis.

Comment
Christmas at West Ham Children's Home.Christmas at West Ham Children's Home.

But in spite of the many changes, people from across Newham’s communities are doing all they can to share and preserve memories of the past.

Since retiring, former editor of the Recorder Colin Grainger has been busy listening to stories from our rich heritage. He recently turned his attention to the Christmas traditions of the “island” communities around the Royal Docks.

Born and bred in Newham, Colin invited members of the public to join him down the pub to share their stories of childhood Christmases in an area that once thronged with ships and dockers.

Over their drinks, Colin listened to stories of parties put on for children by, among others, Tate & Lyle, Ranks and Standard Telephones and Cables in an effort to help struggling families.

Lorraine Stevens, who lived in Silvertown, reminisced with him about Tate & Lyle’s parties when she would queue up for a present in the section for older kids.

“If you pretended you were a year older you got a better gift,” she said.

Others remembered ships coming in with Christmas trees on their masts. Some recalled them tooting their horns as a sign of hope at New Year.

Colin’s collecting of Christmas memories, and more besides, started two years ago when the Royal Docks Management Authority invited him to take part in Forgotten Stories, an attempt to preserve the port’s long history.

“It’s great developers want to protect our heritage. It shows the passion for the area,” Colin said.

One of the most amazing stories he has heard as part of the project was about an undertaker’s in Canning Town, one of the few buildings left standing in the area after bombing in the Second World War devastated the area

Arriving at work one morning, the undertaker, Tom Cribb, was shocked to see soldiers surrounding his premises, T. Cribb & Sons. To his surprise, and that of his nephew Stan, now 88, who told the story to Colin, the army had moved in and were setting up an encampment with Tom’s business on the wrong side of the wire.

One day the men were firing machine guns in the area around the stables, almost killing Jack Stubbs, the horses’ groom, who leapt under a table to escape certain death.

Apologising, the soldier explained how they all thought there were no people in the bombed out area.

For several weeks, British, Czech and Polish soldiers stayed in the borough, training in the day and drinking in Canning Town pubs at night. Not one soldier explaining what they were training for.

Until one day, to everyone’s surprise, the men vanished.

But on June 6 1944 the reason for the departure became clear. The soldiers had sailed from the Royal Docks to the beaches of Normandy to take part in the D-Day landings.

“It’s an amazing story,” Colin said.

For more Forgotten Stories like these visit londonsroyaldocks.com. To support plans for a museum in the borough, visit the Museum for Newham Facebook page or email kjenservices@hotmail.com

Related articles

Keywords: army Silvertown Canning Town

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Updated: Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line cancelled

17:42 Sophie Morton
Strikes scheduled to his the Central line on Christmas Eve has been called off

A Tube strike set to hit commuters has been called off.

London

VIDEO: Missing man with ‘life-threatening medical condition’ walks out of Newham hospital

16:23 Zoah Hedges-Stocks
Babatunde Paul Odeyemi has not been seen or heard from since he walked out of Newham General Hospital

CCTV footage of the last known sighting of a man with a potentially life-threatening condition has been released by police in the hope it will help them tracking him down.

Gallery: West Ham United players visit Newham University Hospital

15:03 Jacob Ranson
Michail Antonio, Winston Reid, Simone Zaza, Pedro Obiang, Adrian and Ashley Fletcher pose for a picture at the hospital

West Ham United stars have helped spread some Christmas cheer at Newham University Hospital.

Michail Antonio

Forest Gate man charged with distributing terrorist publications

12:08 Phoebe Cooke
Sabbir Miah, of Forest Gate, has been charged with three counts of dissemination of terrorist publications.

A 23-year-old man was charged with terrorism offences this morning.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man suspected of stealing £1,600 wanted after four Newham armed robberies

Police want to trace this man after armed robberies in Tower Hamlets and other east London locations Picture: Met Police

East Ham fraudster jailed after card scamming gang busted

Dumitru Mihaila, aged 41, of Caledon Road, East Ham, was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to defraud financial institutions and one count of conspiracy to make and supply articles for use in fraud. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for each offence, to be served concurrently. Picture: British Transport Police.

Beckton man jailed over drugs and firearms offences

Ayiab Mahmood from Warwall was jailed for 12 years

Police appeal after disorder at West Ham football matches

Detectives have released images of people they need to trace in connection with disorder at the London Stadium during both the West Ham v Watford match on Saturday, 10 September and the West Ham v Chelsea match on Wednesday 26 October.

Three Newham men to stand trial for Raja Ali murder

Five men have been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey, charged with the murder of Raja Ali (pictured above).
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now