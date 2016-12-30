Search

Advanced search

Newham’s Jews battling blazes and bigotry in wartime

08:00 30 December 2016

Fire-fighters put out a blazing building after an incendiary raid on the City of London during the Blitz (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Fire-fighters put out a blazing building after an incendiary raid on the City of London during the Blitz (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

Archant

When the prospect of war with Nazi Germany looked more like becoming a reality in the late 1930s, plans were made to cope with the expected air raids.

Comment

In 1938 the Auxiliary Fire Service was set up and began to draw men and women from all walks of life, including people who had previously been excluded from joining because they were seen as unsuitable.

According to Stephanie Maltman of Firemen Remembered, a charity which commemorates those who served during the war, before hostilities commenced it would have been unusual to find a Jewish person among the ranks.

But the need for volunteers led to scores of east London’s Jewish population signing up.

“Being Jewish in the fire service was unusual at the time,” said Stephanie, a retired history teacher.

“Jewish people had their own traditions and way of eating. It was difficult because they had to deal with more things. There was a huge amount of anti-Semitism back then.”

Nevertheless Jewish men and women did volunteer and, after 60 hours of training, joined regular crews at any one of the capital’s 60 fire stations or associated sub-stations, which were often set up in empty schools following the evacuation of children.

Stephanie says Jewish people at the time were hit by a “double whammy”.

During the period known as the “phoney war”, before the outbreak of hostilities and the Blitz, members of the auxiliary fire service and their regular colleagues faced criticism from people who would shout and jeer at them, accusing them of doing nothing to help the war effort.

But tensions also arose within crews, as Stephanie explained: “There were members of the regular fire service who treated Jewish people quite badly. One woman was sent back to clean the toilets over and over again and at one station the men played a joke on them by serving them bacon and eggs for breakfast.

“Nowadays, people would be appalled by that.”

But the prejudice the Jewish firefighters endured did not stop them from battling against the flames and sacrificing their own lives to save people from across Newham, which according to one estimate was hit by 1,240 high explosive bombs between October 1940 and June 1941.

“There were all these problems beforehand, but Jewish people were used to that,” Stephanie added.

Once the Germans started their almost nightly bombing raids over London, traditional tensions had to be ignored if the regular and auxiliary crews were to do their jobs properly.

“Because they had to rely on each other so much, people’s tensions went into the background.”

For Stephanie, whose membership of Firemen Remembered has seen her interview members of the wartime fire service and raise plaques to commemorate those brave men and women, the importance of remembering the sacrifices London’s Jewish community made during the Second World War is great.

“They suffered an awful lot. It’s important for non-Jewish people to speak up for them so people don’t just think oh, it’s that lot again.”

Keywords: Germany London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Stratford fire traps families

17:36 Jon King
Istiak Ahmed was trapped by the fire along with his wife and three children.

Families fleeing from a fire at a block of flats have described how they feared for their lives after becoming trapped by flames.

Fog causes continued misery for London City Airport passengers

14:19 Kat Hopps
Hundreds of passengers have been affected by cancelled flights at City Airport over the past few days.

Another day of thick fog has caused travel chaos for passengers travelling in and out of London City Airport.

Five people rescued by firefighters in Stratford flats blaze

12:03 Kat Hopps
Fire crews rescued five people in the flat in Great Eastern Road, Stratford. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters have saved two adults and three young children from a burning block of flats.

London Ambulance Service

Newham’s Jews battling blazes and bigotry in wartime

08:00 Jon King
Fire-fighters put out a blazing building after an incendiary raid on the City of London during the Blitz (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)

When the prospect of war with Nazi Germany looked more like becoming a reality in the late 1930s, plans were made to cope with the expected air raids.

Germany

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

Terry Bobie Agyekum

Canning Town animal charity rescues another abandoned cat

The cat was found by a couple out walking their dog near Dames Road.

Beckton school chef takes on London cooks in national competition

School cook Lisa Turpin is through to the regional finals of the London School Chef of the Year 2017

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now