Heavy fog grounds flights at London City Airport

London City Airport Archant

Tens of flights have been cancelled or delayed at City Airport this morning as a result of heavy fog in the capital.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Passengers have been advised to check with their airline before they travel to the Docklands airport.

Services on the Woolwich Ferry have also been cancelled in both directions due to the poor visibility.

The Met Office has a yellow weather warning of fog in place across London.