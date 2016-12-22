Gallery

West Ham United players visit Newham University Hospital

Michail Antonio, Winston Reid, Simone Zaza, Pedro Obiang, Adrian and Ashley Fletcher pose for a picture at the hospital 2016 West Ham United FC

West Ham United stars have helped spread some Christmas cheer at Newham University Hospital.

Winston Reid, Adrian, Simone Zaza, Michail Antonio, Ashley Fletcher and Pedro Obiang brought smiles to the faces of young children when they paid a special visit to the hospital, in Glen Road, Plaistow, on Tuesday.

The players handed over claret and blue gifts and posed for pictures as part of the club’s yearly tradition to visit the hospital just before Christmas.

Defender Winston Reid said: “It’s tough when it’s kids and you can see them struggling.

“It’s nice that we can put a smile on their face by coming into the room and giving them a gift.

“It’s something we have always been good at and this is a tradition.

“Being a father myself, I know how important it is for children.”

Goalkeeper Adrian added: “It has been a pleasure to visit the young patients at Newham Hospital and bring a Christmas sparkle to them.

“For us, it is great that we have been able to give out gifts and sign autographs which put a big smile on all of their faces.”