VIDEO: Missing man with ‘life-threatening medical condition’ walks out of Newham hospital

Babatunde Paul Odeyemi has not been seen or heard from since he walked out of Newham General Hospital Archant

CCTV footage of the last known sighting of a man with a potentially life-threatening condition has been released by police in the hope it will help them tracking him down.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Babatunde Paul Odeyemi, 54, was hospitalised on Wednesday December 7 when he collapsed in Fenchurch Street.

Babatunde, who is from Southend, was taken to Newham General Hospital, where staff diagnosed him with a neurological problem – but when they returned to discuss his results with him at around 11.30pm, they found he had disappeared.

Officers are extremely concerned for his health as his test results shows he has a potentially life-threatening health condition and needs medical attention.

Since he went missing two weeks ago, Babatunde’s phone has been switched off, and he has not accessed his bank account, or used a registered Oyster card.

He is described as black, around 5ft 7ins tall and is balding with a small amount of grey hair.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a dark green beanie hat with a stripe, a dark green fleece, dark coat and blue jeans.

He is known to have links to Bracknell in Berkshire.

Detective Sergeant Andy Rice, from Newham Borough’s CID, said: “It is now over two weeks since Mr Odeyemi went missing and we are growing more and more concerned for his safety with each passing day. His medical condition puts him at severe risk and so far all our enquiries to find him have been unsuccessful.

“I am urging anyone who thinks they have seen Mr Odeyemi, or who thinks they may know where he is, to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone that can assist police in locating Mr Odeyemi are asked to call Newham CID on 07747 780610 or alternatively call police on 101.