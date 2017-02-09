Newham University Hospital misses A&E waiting time targets in December

Newham University Hospital. Picture: © Zac Macaulay MMXII. © Zac Macaulay MMXII

Newham University Hospital (NUH) failed to hit the government’s A&E waiting time targets in December, according to data released today.

The figures from NHS England show only 82 per cent of patients at Barts Health NHS Trust, which manages NUH and four other hospitals, were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours in December.

At NUH, 91 per cent of patients were since within the target time frame – four pc below the guideline.

Chris Pocklington, managing director at NUH, said the hospital had seen a 10 per cent increases of people needed A&E treatment and staff were working harder than ever to meet increasing demand.

He added: “Despite seeing around 10 per cent more patients than the same month last year, over nine out of every ten people were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours at Newham Hospital in December.

“This is testament to the hard work and professionalism of our staff, who are pulling out all the stops to keep patients safe as our hospital remains very busy.”

The news comes as a leaked report showed that not one hospital trust in London failed to hit the 95 per cent target of patients being seen within four hours last month.

The data revealed by the BBC claimed just 86 per cent of A&E patients were seen within four hours.

This is the worst record since the target was introduced in 2004.

A spokesman for the Department for Health rubbished the leaked report.

He said: “We do not recognise these figures — it is irresponsible to publish unverified data and does a disservice to all NHS staff working tirelessly to provide care around the clock.”

Official A&E waiting times for January will be published next month.