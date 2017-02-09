Search

Advanced search

Newham University Hospital misses A&E waiting time targets in December

15:36 09 February 2017

Newham University Hospital. Picture: © Zac Macaulay MMXII.

Newham University Hospital. Picture: © Zac Macaulay MMXII.

© Zac Macaulay MMXII

Newham University Hospital (NUH) failed to hit the government’s A&E waiting time targets in December, according to data released today.

Comment

The figures from NHS England show only 82 per cent of patients at Barts Health NHS Trust, which manages NUH and four other hospitals, were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours in December.

At NUH, 91 per cent of patients were since within the target time frame – four pc below the guideline.

Chris Pocklington, managing director at NUH, said the hospital had seen a 10 per cent increases of people needed A&E treatment and staff were working harder than ever to meet increasing demand.

He added: “Despite seeing around 10 per cent more patients than the same month last year, over nine out of every ten people were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours at Newham Hospital in December.

“This is testament to the hard work and professionalism of our staff, who are pulling out all the stops to keep patients safe as our hospital remains very busy.”

The news comes as a leaked report showed that not one hospital trust in London failed to hit the 95 per cent target of patients being seen within four hours last month.

The data revealed by the BBC claimed just 86 per cent of A&E patients were seen within four hours.

This is the worst record since the target was introduced in 2004.

A spokesman for the Department for Health rubbished the leaked report.

He said: “We do not recognise these figures — it is irresponsible to publish unverified data and does a disservice to all NHS staff working tirelessly to provide care around the clock.”

Official A&E waiting times for January will be published next month.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Newham University Hospital misses A&E waiting time targets in December

15:36 Phoebe Cooke
Newham University Hospital. Picture: © Zac Macaulay MMXII.

Newham University Hospital (NUH) failed to hit the government’s A&E waiting time targets in December, according to data released today.

Man dies after falling down stairs at Canning Town tube station

13:54 Kat Hopps
Canning Town Tube Station

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a 35-year-old man was discovered at Canning Town tube station.

Residents urge Newham Council to sack housing provider

10:33 Kat Hopps
Disgruntled residents say they want Newham Council to

A group of residents have recorded a video calling for the council to sack a housing provider amid claims of rent inconsistencies, pest problems and dodgy repairs.

Manor Park parents deny murdering three-month-old daughter

10:49 Sophie Morton
The junction of Carpenters Road and Stratford High Street, where a baby was found unresponsive on a bus

The parents of a baby who was found unresponsive on a bus and later died have denied murdering her.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man shot in Forest Gate

Police are investigating the shooting

Fears grow over minicab drivers’ behaviour for London City Airport’s neighbours

Cabbies serving London City Airport are causing problems for neighbours in and around Newland Street.

Man found guilty of Bradley Quaresma killing in Stratford park

Mario Albino Te will be sentenced on Friday

Bittersweet moment as final West Ham signs taken down at Tube station

Upton Park Underground Station

Husband and wife stole £230k from Stratford Centre butchers

The Quirks were sentenced on Friday Jan 13.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Read more

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now