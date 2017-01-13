Search

Civil servant starts Slimming World group in Stratford

11:34 13 January 2017

A civil servant, who transformed his life by losing more than seven and a half stone, is using his success to shape a new career.

Simon Dale, who works in Stratford, is starting his own Slimming World business to help other people change their lives and achieve a dream body of their own.

The 45-year-old joined his local group 18 months ago, dropping his weight from 22 stone, nine and half pounts to 14 stone and 13 and a half pounds, which gave him the courage to open his own group at Ithaca House, in Romford Road, Stratford last night.

“When I first joined Slimming World as a member, I never dreamed that I would end up helping other people to lose weight but now I just can’t wait to get started.

“After losing over seven and a half stone and completing my training, it’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so that I can give my members the support they need to get to target.”

Simon struggled with sticking to a diet plan, before he found Slimming World, as he felt he had no support in reaching his goals.

“I know what it is like to be overweight.

“I noticed the looks of disgust on people’s faces when they passed me or had to sit next to me on the bus and had to endure all the name calling from an early age.

“I tried dieting but the hunger was too much and I kept promising myself that I would eat less the next day but there was no one there to keep me motivated.” He told the Recorder.

He is now keen and “can’t wait” to support all his members reach their targets and kick start his life of being self-employed.

“I feel like I’ve got a brand new career and I can’t wait for my new group to run now.

“I can’t wait for the new challenges running my own business will bring.

“I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy life, so launching my own Slimming World group was an ideal option.”

Simon’s Slimming World group will be held at Ithaca House every Tuesday at 7.30pm - Call 07828 812349 for more information.

