Gritters on standby as Newham prepares for possibility of snow

London City Airport during a 2010 snowfall Archant

Newham is being warned to brace itself for an arctic blast which could bring snow and temperatures of -5 degrees.

Cllr Ian Corbett with a gritter Cllr Ian Corbett with a gritter

Friday is expected to be the coldest day of winter so far with strong winds and heavy rain.

Snow and sleet could also make its way to the borough as the arctic blast moves in towards the end of this week.

In preparation for the potential chilly conditions, Newham Council has 2,642 tonnes of salt ready to use as grit on the roads.

The winter maintenance plan sees priority roads – those on bus routes or which carry more than 1,500 cars an hour in peak times – pre-treated to prevent them icing over.

Priority for clearing footways is concentrated on locations where injuries are more likely to occur, like town centres, traffic interchanges, shopping centres and outside buildings such as schools, old people’s homes, day centres and doctors’ surgeries.

During heavy snow or prolonged icy conditions it is unlikely that all residential roads can be treated by the team, who all have other jobs within the council and are on standby to go out with the gritters.

Cllr Ian Corbett, mayoral advisor on environment and leisure, said: “The council is going the extra mile to help residents and motorists enjoy a happy - and safe – start to winter. Our workers are on standby and are committed to working all the hours needed to keep the borough moving.”

