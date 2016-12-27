Search

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

12:00 27 December 2016

Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling





A butcher who works in Green Street Market is set to appear on a one-off wrestling television show.

Sha Samuels throws Joe Coffey over the ropes during the World of Sport WrestlingSha Samuels throws Joe Coffey over the ropes during the World of Sport Wrestling

Shaaheen Hosseinpour, who splits his time between being a professional wrestler and chopping meat at his family butchers shop, is going to be showcasing his skills on ITV’s World of Sport Wrestling, set to air on New Year’s Eve.

The 31-year-old trades in his white overalls at the weekend to become Sha Samuels, the East End Butcher, a feared wrestler pounding his enemies into the mat.

“Without a doubt being on the World of Sport Wrestling special is the highlight of my career,” he said.

“It’s the biggest thing to happen in British wrestling in about 30 years.”

“I have been wrestling for 13 years all around the world and I haven’t been part of anything like this before.

“I’m glad my hard work has paid off.”

He now wrestles three a times a week, but still makes time to work at his family shop in Upton Park.

“To go from wrestling in front of 30 to 40 people to being on ITV, it’s just mental,” he said.

“I was excited to be able to ply my trade on the biggest stage in the UK and prove I am the hardest-hitting, meanest wrestler out there.”

The wrestler, who has competed across America and Europe, is the longest-running British champion in history from 2011 to 2013 and thinks that is down to his unique technique.

He said: “I’m completely unique and no one comes close to the way I wrestle.

“I hit hard and I’m not there to dance or flip around like a gymnast.”

Sha started his sporting career at the age of 18, but always knew he wanted to be a wrestler and now can’t wait for the show to be screened across the country.

But his other job means Sha might not even see his own television debut.

“If I can get out of work in time, then I’ll watch it, but it’s one of the busiest days at the butchers,” he said.

“It will offer a lot of excitement and drama, the way we perform now is a faster pace and we are all very athletic.

“It was different because I haven’t done anything like that before, but it was a great learning curve and I felt I learnt a lot from doing the show.

“I’m hoping that they actually do more of these.”

Sha, whose signature moves include the piledriver and the butchers crab submission, is the only wrestler in the programme from the capital and he takes pride in that.

“Everywhere I go I represent the East End,” he said.

You can watch Sha in World of Sport Wrestling, which airs on ITV at 5pm on Saturday.

Keywords: ITV United Kingdom America Europe

