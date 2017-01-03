Green Street butcher turned wrestler enjoys ‘really cool’ TV debut

Grado v Sha Samuels and Johnny Moss World of Sport Wrestling made a historic and triumphant return to ITV for a one-off special ITV/ Danielle Baguley

A Green Street butcher traded his white overalls for the big screen on Saturday.

Shaaheen Hosseinpour, 31, who works at his family shop, took time away from chopping meat to star on ITV’s one-off show, World Of Sport Wrestling.

The East End Butcher, also known as Sha Samuels, took the day off work watch himself on the TV and has received nothing but good feedback so far.

He said: “It was really cool seeing it on TV. I didn’t end up going to work, so I watched it live and the feedback has been good so far.”