Green Party petitioners call for renationalisation outside Newham stations

17:00 10 January 2017

Tamsin Omond of Newham Greens collecting signatures on a petition to renationalise the railways at Forest Gate station

Tamsin Omond of Newham Greens collecting signatures on a petition to renationalise the railways at Forest Gate station

Archant

Green Party members have been taking to the streets outside Forest Gate and Maryland stations to spread their views on public transport.

Commuters were greeted by Green Party campaigners on Tuesday January 3, who were braving the cold to collect signatures for a petition calling for the renationalisation of the railways.

Rachel Collinson, who lives in Ellis Way in East Village and is the Party’s national spokesperson for business as well as a business-owner herself, was joined by fellow Green Party members Tamsin Omond, Elisabeth Whitebread and Olivia Hartigan.

The four chatted to commuters and explained the party’s policy, which calls for the railways to be returned to public ownership and an immediate 10 per cent fare cut.

“It was very cold but it was energising,” Rachel said, and despite the weather, they seem to have had a warm reception.

“A lot of people were taking our leaflets,” Rachel said.

She added: “A young gentleman said he heard about our campaign on the radio and agreed.”

“It was nice to have that kind of response.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn made renationalisation a core part of his campaign for re-election, but it has also been a central aim of the Green Party for years.

“It was part of our 2010 and 2015 manifestos,” Rachel explained.

“We think that big infrastructure that the country relies on is too important to be left to private organisations.”

A return to public ownership looks incredibly unlikely under a Conservative government, but Rachel, 38, said that a change of perspective is necesssary and would make things better for travellers.

“We should be able to think about what’s best for people, rather than what’s makes the most profit, which is crowding people into trains.”

The online version of the petition has more than 11,800 signatures.

You can find out more online at action.greenparty.org.uk

Do you think the railways should be renationalised? Comment below or tweet us @NewhamRecorder.

