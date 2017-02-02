Get involved in half term activities at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

February Half Term Fun at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Archant

Looking for activities to save your children from boredom this half-term? Look no further than Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Whether it’s swimming, bike riding, gymnastics, nature or an adrenaline rush, the park has something for everyone to keep youngsters entertained throughout the week.

The park will be hosting a variety of active sports sessions, shows and matches to watch during the week after the schools break up on Friday, February 11.

You can duck, jump, run and dive off the large inflatable obstacle course at the AquaSplash and Extreme AquaSplash sessions at the London Aquatics Centre.

Aspiring cyclists can follow in the footsteps of Laura and Jason Kenny and ride the track where the sport’s golden couple landed gold medals.

There is even plenty of entertainment for those who prefer to watch others competing.

Fans can watch London’s only professional basketball team, London Lions, who have matches against Leicester Riders and DBL Sheffield Sharks during the week.

There is also a show full of stunts and gymnastics, the Legacy Cheer and Dance show, which is returning to the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, February 18 and Sunday, February 19.

For those not interested in sport, there is still plenty to do.

Visitors can slide down the world’s tallest tunnel slide or explore 560 acres of parklands, which has some trails set up across the site.

Visit queenelizabetholympicpark.co.uk for more information on activities and to book.