Get fit with runs around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

A variety of running sessions take place around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Archant

What’s your new year’s resolution?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

For many people, it’s to get fitter and healthier by burning off those Christmas calories and starting a new exercise regime.

There are a number of free running sessions taking place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for those who want to lace up their trainers and pound the pavements.

If you’ve never run before, beginner sessions for over 18s take place on Tuesdays at 6.30pm, meeting outside Shake Shack in Westfield Stratford City, and for over 14s on Thursdays at 6.30pm, meeting outside the London Aquatics Centre.

For those who can’t make the evening sessions, a Sunday beginner run for over 14s starts outside ViewTube at 9am.

A female-only session meets at 7pm on Mondays outside the London Aquatics Centre.

If you’ve decided to be more charitable or environmentally-friendly in 2017, Good Gym could be the session for you.

Meeting outside the London Aquatics Centre at 7pm on Wednesdays, it involves runners stopping off somewhere on their way to do manual labour for community organisations or support isolated older people with social visits and help with one-off tasks.

For people with disabilities or learning difficulties, an all-ability cycling session at Lee Valley VeloPark offers the opportunity to exercise and socialise at the same time.

Starting at 11am on Tuesdays, the Bikeworks sessions feature a range of bikes including handcycles, adult tricycles, tandems and car bikes.

To book a space on any of the runs, email Darryl at dgheerawo@westhamunited.co.uk