Search

Advanced search

Get fit with runs around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

17:00 27 December 2016

A variety of running sessions take place around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

A variety of running sessions take place around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Archant

What’s your new year’s resolution?

Comment

For many people, it’s to get fitter and healthier by burning off those Christmas calories and starting a new exercise regime.

There are a number of free running sessions taking place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park for those who want to lace up their trainers and pound the pavements.

If you’ve never run before, beginner sessions for over 18s take place on Tuesdays at 6.30pm, meeting outside Shake Shack in Westfield Stratford City, and for over 14s on Thursdays at 6.30pm, meeting outside the London Aquatics Centre.

For those who can’t make the evening sessions, a Sunday beginner run for over 14s starts outside ViewTube at 9am.

A female-only session meets at 7pm on Mondays outside the London Aquatics Centre.

If you’ve decided to be more charitable or environmentally-friendly in 2017, Good Gym could be the session for you.

Meeting outside the London Aquatics Centre at 7pm on Wednesdays, it involves runners stopping off somewhere on their way to do manual labour for community organisations or support isolated older people with social visits and help with one-off tasks.

For people with disabilities or learning difficulties, an all-ability cycling session at Lee Valley VeloPark offers the opportunity to exercise and socialise at the same time.

Starting at 11am on Tuesdays, the Bikeworks sessions feature a range of bikes including handcycles, adult tricycles, tandems and car bikes.

To book a space on any of the runs, email Darryl at dgheerawo@westhamunited.co.uk

Keywords: Elizabeth Olympic Elizabeth Olympic Park London Aquatics Centre

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Newham Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Newham Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Newham Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Newham News Stories

Get fit with runs around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

17:00 Sophie Morton
A variety of running sessions take place around Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

What’s your new year’s resolution?

Elizabeth Olympic

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

12:00 Jacob Ranson
Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling

A butcher who works in Green Street Market is set to appear on a one-off wrestling television show.

ITV

Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Terry Bobie Agyekum

Newham District football manager, Terry Bobie Agyekum, is keen to help talented young players to develop in the game.

London

Demolition work to start on Hartley Centre

Yesterday, 17:00 Sophie Morton
Members outside the Hartley Centre before its closure

Work to demolish the Hartley Centre is set to begin next week.

Newham Council

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Plaistow widow warns of number plate cloning dangers

Sylvina McMillan received parking fines amounting to hundreds of pounds after her car number plate was cloned

Newham district football manager wants to give ‘opportunities’ to local players

Terry Bobie Agyekum

Green Street wrestler set to show off his skills on TV

Sha Samuels will feature on the World of Sport Wrestling

Demolition work to start on Hartley Centre

Members outside the Hartley Centre before its closure

Beckton man jailed over drugs and firearms offences

Ayiab Mahmood from Warwall was jailed for 12 years
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Read more

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Read more

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Newham Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now