Gallions Reach roundabout accident causes partial road closure

An accident on the roundabout of Royal Docks Road, Beckton, has resulted in a road closure Archant

Emergency services had to be called after a car smashed into railings on a roundabout this morning.

A 30-year-old man was examined by paramedics but not taken to hospital.

Police also attended after being notified of the accident at 6.15am.

Woolwich Manor Way was partially blocked as a result causing traffic delays in the Beckton area. It has since reopened.