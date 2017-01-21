Free school tickets offer for London Stadium athletics tournament

The Mayor of Newham, Sir Robin Wales, Ade Adepitan and schoolchildren at the launch event Andrew Baker

Five years after the Paralympics was hailed as the best games ever, the London Stadium is set to host world-class athletics once more.

Ade Adepitan at the launch event Ade Adepitan at the launch event

The venue is hosting the World Para Athletics Championships 2017 between July 14 and 23, with schools across the capital encouraged to apply for tickets.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, joined double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock to launch a special offer.

Schools in the Greater London area can buy tickets for just £3 per pupil, with accompanying adults and teachers attending for free.

And for schools in Newham, the offer is even better, with the council securing a free ticket offer for all the borough’s children as part of the ongoing Olympic legacy project.

TV presenter Ade Adepitan, who was part of the bronze medal-winning wheelchair basketball team in the Athens 2004 Paralympics, grew up in Newham and joined the Mayor Sir Robin Wales at Shaftesbury Primary School, Forest Gate, to launch the opportunity.

Ade said: “Sport is all about passion and opportunities, use this opportunity to inspire yourself.

“I can tell you that you can achieve your dream if you work hard and believe in yourself.”

Sir Robin added: “We were all inspired when the Olympics and Paralympics came to Stratford in 2012. But for me, it was always about much more than just a one-off event. “I am delighted that we will be hosting the World Para Athletics Championships this summer – it is what we promised would be one of the legacies of the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Schools can apply at tickets.london2017athletics.com by February 10.